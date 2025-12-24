FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $93.69 and last traded at $92.7250, with a volume of 3839 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.63.

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $594.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.25.

Get FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund during the second quarter worth $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $3,965,000. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co increased its position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 129,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC raised its holdings in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 38,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund in the second quarter valued at about $656,000.

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (TLTD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of equities from developed countries outside the US. The index favors smaller, value-oriented firms. TLTD was launched on Sep 28, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.