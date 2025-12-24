First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $70.75 and last traded at $70.7440, with a volume of 191026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.47.
First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.5%
The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.69.
First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.1996 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF
About First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF
The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
