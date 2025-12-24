Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.32 and last traded at $39.8510, with a volume of 17945 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a report on Thursday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Zacks Research cut Vishay Precision Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital set a $44.00 price target on Vishay Precision Group in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vishay Precision Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Vishay Precision Group Stock Up 1.0%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.59 and a 200-day moving average of $31.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $528.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.86.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $79.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.63 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 2.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vishay Precision Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VPG. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 86,281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 14,927 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 372,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,923,000 after purchasing an additional 65,315 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 207,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,659,000 after buying an additional 9,655 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 37,513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 3rd quarter worth $720,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE: VPG) specializes in the design, manufacture and calibration of precision sensors, instrumentation and measurement systems used in a broad range of applications. Its product portfolio includes load cells, tension links, weighing modules, torque transducers, digital indicators and data acquisition systems. These solutions serve critical requirements for accuracy, reliability and repeatability in sectors such as industrial automation, test and measurement, medical devices, food and beverage processing, aerospace and defense.

The company traces its roots to the sensor and measurement division of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc, from which it was spun off as an independent public company in March 2016.

