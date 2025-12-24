Laser Photonics (NASDAQ:LASE) Posts Earnings Results

Laser Photonics (NASDAQ:LASE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter.

Laser Photonics Trading Up 3.2%

NASDAQ:LASE traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.72. 105,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,611,031. Laser Photonics has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $7.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 3.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.20.

Get Laser Photonics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Laser Photonics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laser Photonics by 500.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Laser Photonics by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 23,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Laser Photonics by 7,350.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 149,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 147,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Laser Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Laser Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Report on Laser Photonics

About Laser Photonics

(Get Free Report)

Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: LASE) is a technology company that designs, manufactures and markets high?power fiber?optic laser solutions and high?speed optical communication modules. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, it serves a variety of industrial and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company’s operations are organized into two principal segments: Laser Products and Optical Communications.

In its Laser Products segment, Laser Photonics develops and produces a range of fiber?optic lasers tailored for material processing applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laser Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laser Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.