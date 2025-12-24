RiverNorth Enhanced Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (BATS:SPCZ) Plans Annual Dividend of $3.08

RiverNorth Enhanced Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (BATS:SPCZ – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 3.0809 per share on Friday, December 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1,077.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 24th.

RiverNorth Enhanced Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Stock Up 0.1%

BATS:SPCZ traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $28.61. 3 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 million, a PE ratio of 58.23 and a beta of -0.02. RiverNorth Enhanced Pre-Merger SPAC ETF has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $28.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.29.

About RiverNorth Enhanced Pre-Merger SPAC ETF

The RiverNorth Enhanced Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (SPCZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds US-listed, small- and mid-cap pre-combination SPAC securities. SPCZ was launched on Jul 11, 2022 and is managed by RiverNorth.

