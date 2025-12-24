International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Sold by James Hambro & Partners LLP

James Hambro & Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,463 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises approximately 0.6% of James Hambro & Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. James Hambro & Partners LLP’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $16,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,565,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,051,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,019,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,708 shares during the period. Thames Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $2,710,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 122,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 34.5% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on IBM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Erste Group Bank upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.38.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $303.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $214.50 and a 12-month high of $324.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $302.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.26. The company has a market capitalization of $284.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.69.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.20. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.76% and a net margin of 12.09%.The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.38%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

Further Reading

