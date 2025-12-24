Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1183 per share on Friday, December 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 24th. This is a 38.4% increase from Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGCP stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.63. The company had a trading volume of 75,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.36. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 12 month low of $21.74 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.76 and its 200 day moving average is $22.64.

Get Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities. CGCP was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.