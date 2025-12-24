Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1183 per share on Friday, December 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 24th. This is a 38.4% increase from Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of CGCP stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.63. The company had a trading volume of 75,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.36. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 12 month low of $21.74 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.76 and its 200 day moving average is $22.64.
Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Company Profile
