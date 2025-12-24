STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN) to Issue $0.25 Monthly Dividend

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.2541 per share on Friday, December 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 24th.
STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Stock Down 0.6%
TUGN stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,293. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.36. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $27.05. The company has a market capitalization of $73.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 0.70.
STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Company Profile
