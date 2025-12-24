STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN) to Issue $0.25 Monthly Dividend

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.2541 per share on Friday, December 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 24th.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Stock Down 0.6%

TUGN stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,293. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.36. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $27.05. The company has a market capitalization of $73.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 0.70.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Company Profile

The STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (TUGN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that allocates among equities, fixed income, and money markets, depending on signals derived from a proprietary algo that tracks the price action across asset classes. The fund employs an option spread strategy to potentially increase the funds returns TUGN was launched on May 19, 2022 and is managed by STF.

