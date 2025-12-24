Royalty Management Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:RMCO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.00

Royalty Management Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:RMCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0025 per share on Saturday, January 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st.

Royalty Management Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ RMCO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.63. The company had a trading volume of 299 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,687. Royalty Management has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.80 million, a P/E ratio of -261.00 and a beta of -0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average is $2.12.

Royalty Management (NASDAQ:RMCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Royalty Management had a negative return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 9.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RMCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Royalty Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. William Blair started coverage on shares of Royalty Management in a report on Monday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Royalty Management in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Royalty Management Company Profile

Royalty Management Corporation is a Houston?based mineral royalty acquisition and management company that owns and operates a diversified portfolio of oil and gas royalty interests. The firm’s primary business activity is the acquisition of royalty and overriding royalty interests in onshore oil and gas properties, allowing investors to participate in production revenue streams without the operational risks associated with drilling and exploration. Royalty Management targets assets in established U.S.

