Royalty Management Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:RMCO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.00

Royalty Management Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:RMCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0025 per share on Saturday, January 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st.
Royalty Management Stock Up 3.1%
Shares of NASDAQ RMCO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.63. The company had a trading volume of 299 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,687. Royalty Management has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.80 million, a P/E ratio of -261.00 and a beta of -0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average is $2.12.
Royalty Management (NASDAQ:RMCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Royalty Management had a negative return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 9.22%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RMCO
Royalty Management Company Profile
Royalty Management Corporation is a Houston?based mineral royalty acquisition and management company that owns and operates a diversified portfolio of oil and gas royalty interests. The firm’s primary business activity is the acquisition of royalty and overriding royalty interests in onshore oil and gas properties, allowing investors to participate in production revenue streams without the operational risks associated with drilling and exploration. Royalty Management targets assets in established U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Royalty Management
- The boring AI play that could pay up to $4,290 monthly
- The gift that keeps giving (just $1 today)
- The Best $1 You’ll Spend This Holiday Season
- Trump Did WHAT??
- End of America update
Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.