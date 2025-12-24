Symmetry Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.6% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $14,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 190.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $214.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $160.23 and a 52-week high of $218.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.04.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

