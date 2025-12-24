Value Partners Investments Inc. Acquires 6,654 Shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) $TD

Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,757 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank were worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 16.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 49,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 6,968 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Toronto Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at $1,713,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Toronto Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at $1,630,000. Finally, Eisler Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Toronto Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $19,930,000. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on TD. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Natl Bk Canada raised shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Toronto Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $94.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.24. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $52.56 and a 1-year high of $94.21. The stock has a market cap of $158.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.69.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The bank reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. Toronto Dominion Bank had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. Toronto Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

About Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) is a Canadian multinational banking and financial services company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Formed through the 1955 merger of the Bank of Toronto (founded 1855) and the Dominion Bank (founded 1869), TD is one of Canada’s largest banks and offers a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial and institutional clients.

TD’s core businesses include Canadian and U.S. personal and commercial banking, wealth management, wholesale banking and insurance.

