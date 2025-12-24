Symmetry Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 2.3% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $21,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,448,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $458,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $234,000. PKS Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 58,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $338.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $564.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $339.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $332.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

