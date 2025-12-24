Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Takes $704,000 Position in Dollar General Corporation $DG

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DG. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after buying an additional 21,837 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Dollar General by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Dollar General by 66.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 181,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,944,000 after purchasing an additional 72,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $112.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $128.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Dollar General from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.62.

Dollar General Price Performance

NYSE:DG opened at $134.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.27. Dollar General Corporation has a 12 month low of $66.43 and a 12 month high of $138.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.33. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.76%.

Insider Activity

In other Dollar General news, EVP Bryan D. Wheeler sold 9,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.32, for a total value of $1,322,888.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,016,959.40. The trade was a 30.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.89, for a total value of $1,011,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 73,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,913,335.88. The trade was a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,713,389. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation’s prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General’s stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

