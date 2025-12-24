Value Partners Investments Inc. Has $56.75 Million Holdings in Canadian National Railway Company $CNI

Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 601,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,975 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway comprises approximately 4.6% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Value Partners Investments Inc. owned about 0.10% of Canadian National Railway worth $56,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 4,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 5.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNI. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.36.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $98.71 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway Company has a 1 year low of $90.74 and a 1 year high of $108.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 26.86%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.8875 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 48.01%.

Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE: CNI) is a Class I freight railway that operates an integrated rail network across Canada and the United States. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, CN provides long-haul freight transportation and related logistics services that connect major ports, industrial centers and inland markets throughout North America. Its transcontinental system enables cross-border movement of goods and supports supply chains that span coast-to-coast in Canada and into the central and eastern United States.

CN’s core business is the railborne transportation of a broad mix of commodities, including intermodal container traffic, forest and paper products, grain and other agricultural products, metallurgical and industrial products, petroleum and chemical products, coal and automotive shipments.

