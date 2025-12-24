Optas LLC Sells 3,687 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Optas LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 21.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,687 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $262.78 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $190.27 and a 12-month high of $266.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.