Optas LLC Sells 3,687 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Optas LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 21.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,687 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5%
NYSEARCA:VB opened at $262.78 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $190.27 and a 12-month high of $266.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10.
About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
