Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital raised Reviva Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.86.

Shares of NASDAQ RVPH opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of -0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average is $0.52. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $2.17.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Analysts forecast that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 29,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Persistent Asset Partners Ltd raised its stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 300.0% during the second quarter. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd now owns 641,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 480,864 shares during the last quarter. 63.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: RVPH) is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of prescription drug products in the United States and select international markets. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida, Reviva targets under-promoted, off-patent pharmaceuticals for which novel dosage forms can enhance patient compliance and therapeutic outcomes.

The company’s core activities include the identification of FDA-approved drug candidates, formulation development to address niche or underserved patient populations—such as pediatric and orphan indications—and supporting regulatory filings.

