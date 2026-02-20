Irys (IRYS) Price Down 43% Over Last Week

Irys (IRYS) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. Irys has a total market capitalization of $49.32 million and approximately $11.96 million worth of Irys was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Irys token can now be purchased for about $0.0247 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Irys has traded 43% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Irys alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67,767.30 or 1.00479499 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Irys Token Profile

Irys launched on November 25th, 2025. Irys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. Irys’ official message board is irys.xyz/blog. Irys’ official Twitter account is @irys_xyz. Irys’ official website is irys.xyz.

Buying and Selling Irys

According to CryptoCompare, “Irys (IRYS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Irys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,189,981,283 in circulation. The last known price of Irys is 0.02473769 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $12,054,701.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://irys.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Irys directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Irys should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Irys using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Irys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Irys and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.