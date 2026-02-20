KAITO Price Reaches $0.30 (KAITO)

KAITO (KAITO) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. During the last week, KAITO has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. KAITO has a total market capitalization of $71.96 million and $9.19 million worth of KAITO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KAITO token can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000442 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KAITO Profile

KAITO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,388,889 tokens. KAITO’s official Twitter account is @kaitoai. The official website for KAITO is yaps.kaito.ai.

KAITO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KAITO (KAITO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. KAITO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 241,388,889 in circulation. The last known price of KAITO is 0.30102717 USD and is down -0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 250 active market(s) with $9,121,859.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yaps.kaito.ai/.”

