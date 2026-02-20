Critical Review: RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) & 3Dx Industries (OTCMKTS:DDDX)

3Dx Industries (OTCMKTS:DDDX – Get Free Report) and RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

3Dx Industries has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RBC Bearings has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get 3Dx Industries alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 3Dx Industries and RBC Bearings”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 3Dx Industries $260,000.00 2.55 -$400,000.00 N/A N/A RBC Bearings $1.64 billion 10.65 $246.20 million $8.50 64.82

RBC Bearings has higher revenue and earnings than 3Dx Industries.

Profitability

This table compares 3Dx Industries and RBC Bearings’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 3Dx Industries -152.47% N/A N/A RBC Bearings 15.00% 10.86% 6.93%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for 3Dx Industries and RBC Bearings, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 3Dx Industries 0 0 0 0 0.00 RBC Bearings 0 1 6 1 3.00

RBC Bearings has a consensus price target of $560.50, indicating a potential upside of 1.74%. Given RBC Bearings’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe RBC Bearings is more favorable than 3Dx Industries.

Summary

RBC Bearings beats 3Dx Industries on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 3Dx Industries

(Get Free Report)

3DX Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells consumer and corporate products using an additive manufacturing method through 3D metal printing technology, and conventional precision manufacturing processes. The company was formerly known as Amarok Resources, Inc. and changed its name to 3DX Industries, Inc. in November 2013. 3DX Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Ferndale, Washington.

About RBC Bearings

(Get Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications. In addition, it offers mounted bearing products include mounted ball bearings, mounted roller bearings, and mounted plain bearings; and enclosed gearing product lines, including quantis gearmotor, torque arm, tigear, magnagear and maxum, and controlled start transmission. Further, the company's power transmission components include mechanical drive components, couplings, and conveyor components; engineered hydraulics and valves for aircraft and submarine applications, and aerospace and defense aftermarket services; fasteners; precision mechanical components, which are used in various general industrial applications; and machine tool collets that are used for holding circulars or rod-like pieces. It serves automotive, tool holding, agricultural and semiconductor machinery, commercial and defense aerospace, ground defense, construction and mining, oil and natural resource extraction, heavy truck, marine, rail and train, material handling, food and beverage, packaging and canning, wind, and general industrial markets through its direct sales force, and a network of industrial and aerospace distributors. The company was founded in 1919 and is based in Oxford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for 3Dx Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3Dx Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.