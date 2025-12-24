Optas LLC Has $5.16 Million Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

Optas LLC increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 103.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,727 shares during the period. GE Aerospace accounts for 0.9% of Optas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Optas LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $5,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC grew its holdings in GE Aerospace by 1,666.7% during the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in GE Aerospace by 113.5% during the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in GE Aerospace by 122.6% during the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in GE Aerospace in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on GE Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Research cut shares of GE Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $366.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.71, for a total transaction of $2,381,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 150,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,785,706.14. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

GE opened at $315.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.21. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $159.36 and a 1 year high of $317.75. The company has a market capitalization of $332.90 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.40.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 18.34%.The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Research analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

GE Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single?aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.