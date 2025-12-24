Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Releases Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.480-2.580 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.8 billion-$10.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.2 billion. Honeywell International also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 9.700-9.800 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Argus lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, November 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. HSBC decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.58.

HON opened at $195.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.85. The company has a market capitalization of $124.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.96. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $228.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 38.11% and a net margin of 15.07%.Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Unisphere Establishment grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 4,215,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $887,258,000 after buying an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,535,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $744,054,000 after purchasing an additional 626,960 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Honeywell International by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,845,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $388,379,000 after buying an additional 1,042,972 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,395,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $293,763,000 after buying an additional 21,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Honeywell International by 424.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,153,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $242,865,000 after buying an additional 933,694 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

