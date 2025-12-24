Mobile Streams (LON:MOS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Mobile Streams (LON:MOS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Mobile Streams had a negative return on equity of 142.39% and a negative net margin of 219.95%.

Mobile Streams Price Performance

Shares of MOS opened at GBX 0.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £23.84 million, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of -0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.56. Mobile Streams has a one year low of GBX 0.21 and a one year high of GBX 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

Mobile Streams Company Profile

Mobile Streams Plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells digital content for distribution on mobile devices in Europe, Asia, North America, and Latin America. It also provides data insight and intelligence platforms and services. Mobile Streams Plc was incorporated in 1999 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

