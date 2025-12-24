Mobile Streams (LON:MOS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Mobile Streams (LON:MOS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Mobile Streams had a negative return on equity of 142.39% and a negative net margin of 219.95%.
Mobile Streams Price Performance
Shares of MOS opened at GBX 0.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £23.84 million, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of -0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.56. Mobile Streams has a one year low of GBX 0.21 and a one year high of GBX 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.
Mobile Streams Company Profile
