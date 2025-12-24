Munro Partners Has $4.65 Million Stock Holdings in Mirion Technologies, Inc. $MIR

Munro Partners increased its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 64.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,035 shares during the quarter. Munro Partners owned 0.09% of Mirion Technologies worth $4,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 713.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,617,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,349,000 after buying an additional 2,295,414 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Mirion Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,269,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mirion Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $31,655,000. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in Mirion Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,224,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,383,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,781,000 after purchasing an additional 794,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mirion Technologies

In other news, Director Lawrence D. Kingsley sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $8,655,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,509,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,779,424.75. This trade represents a 9.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Mirion Technologies Price Performance

Shares of MIR opened at $23.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.38 and its 200-day moving average is $22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 217.24 and a beta of 0.94. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.17 million. Mirion Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 7.09%. Mirion Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Mirion Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.480-0.520 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MIR shares. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mirion Technologies from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mirion Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mirion Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

Mirion Technologies Inc (NYSE: MIR) is a leading global provider of radiation detection, measurement and monitoring solutions. The company’s portfolio includes instrumentation, software and service offerings designed to detect, quantify and manage radiation in nuclear power, oil and gas, defense and homeland security, medical imaging and diagnostic applications. Mirion’s product suite spans personal and environmental dosimetry, area monitors, digital imaging detectors and turnkey solutions for decommissioning and environmental remediation projects.

Mirion traces its origins to the combination of several established radiation measurement businesses, including the former Canberra nuclear instrumentation division, and has been supported by private equity investors before completing its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2023.

