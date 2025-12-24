Waystar Holding Corp. $WAY Shares Acquired by Munro Partners

Munro Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) by 107.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,695 shares during the period. Munro Partners owned 0.10% of Waystar worth $6,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Waystar by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,239,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,940 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Waystar by 3,883.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,268,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,601,000 after buying an additional 3,186,869 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waystar by 14.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,155,000 after buying an additional 309,119 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Waystar by 10.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,087,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,323,000 after buying an additional 201,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Waystar by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,017,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,459,000 after acquiring an additional 451,262 shares during the period.

Waystar Stock Performance

Shares of WAY stock opened at $32.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.82. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.64. Waystar Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $48.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, insider Eric L. (Ric) Sinclair III sold 9,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $318,386.82. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 474,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,583,789.32. This represents a 2.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Melissa F. (Missy) Miller sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $125,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 193,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,150,657. This represents a 1.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold 58,372 shares of company stock valued at $2,030,623 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

WAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Waystar in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Waystar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on Waystar from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Waystar in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Waystar from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waystar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.57.

About Waystar

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) is a leading provider of cloud-based revenue cycle management and payment solutions for healthcare organizations. The company’s unified platform streamlines the entire financial continuum of patient care, from eligibility verification and claim submission to payment reconciliation and patient billing. By automating key processes and improving claim accuracy, Waystar helps providers reduce administrative overhead, accelerate cash flow and enhance overall revenue performance.

At the core of Waystar’s offering is a SaaS-based architecture that integrates seamlessly with existing electronic health record (EHR) systems and payer networks.

