Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.000-3.150 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $62.0 billion-$62.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $62.6 billion.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.3%

PFE opened at $24.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.46. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $27.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.88.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.94 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 20.17%. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pfizer

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 1,282.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,677,000 after acquiring an additional 618,117 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.4% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 58,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Pfizer by 31.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,635,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,889,000 after purchasing an additional 631,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 45.3% in the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 102,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 31,896 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

