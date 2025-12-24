Analysts Set LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) PT at $74.29

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.2857.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TREE. Zacks Research raised LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer set a $85.00 price objective on LendingTree and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of LendingTree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of LendingTree from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd.

LendingTree Stock Performance

Shares of TREE stock opened at $53.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $726.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.60 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. LendingTree has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $77.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.56 and its 200 day moving average is $54.54.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $290.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.36 million. LendingTree had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that LendingTree will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingTree

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREE. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in LendingTree by 272.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the third quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in LendingTree by 25.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 281.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 11.4% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc operates an online marketplace that connects consumers with a network of lenders and financial service providers. Through its platform, borrowers can compare loan offers for mortgages, home equity loans, personal loans, student loans, auto loans and small business financing. The company also offers tools for comparing credit cards and deposit accounts, allowing users to research rates and terms from a range of providers in one place.

Founded in 1996 by Doug Lebda, LendingTree pioneered the comparison-shopping model for consumer credit products.

