Contrasting Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) & Wipro (NYSE:WIT)

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) and Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Wipro has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evolv Technologies has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Wipro and Evolv Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wipro 1 4 0 0 1.80 Evolv Technologies 1 1 4 1 2.71

Profitability

Evolv Technologies has a consensus price target of $9.13, suggesting a potential upside of 34.99%. Given Evolv Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Evolv Technologies is more favorable than Wipro.

This table compares Wipro and Evolv Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wipro 15.06% 15.80% 10.38% Evolv Technologies -43.76% -55.11% -21.55%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wipro and Evolv Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wipro $10.43 billion 2.98 $1.54 billion $0.15 19.77 Evolv Technologies $103.86 million 11.37 -$54.02 million ($0.37) -18.27

Wipro has higher revenue and earnings than Evolv Technologies. Evolv Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wipro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.4% of Wipro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of Evolv Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Wipro shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Evolv Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Evolv Technologies beats Wipro on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wipro



Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises. It serves customers in various industry sectors, such as communications, retail connectivity and services, consumer goods, healthcare, technology products and platforms, banking and financial services, energy, manufacturing and resources, capital markets and insurance, and hi-tech. The IT Products segment provides a range of third-party IT products comprising enterprise platforms, networking solutions, software and data storage products, contact center infrastructure, enterprise security, IT optimization technologies, video solutions, and end-user computing solutions. It serves enterprises in various industries primarily in the Indian market, which comprise the government, defense, IT and IT-enabled services, telecommunications, manufacturing, utilities, education, and financial services sectors. The company was incorporated in 1945 and is based in Bengaluru, India.

About Evolv Technologies



Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

