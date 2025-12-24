Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.7143.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INDV shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Indivior in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Indivior in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Indivior from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Northland Securities set a $40.00 price target on shares of Indivior in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Indivior in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd.

Get Indivior alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Indivior

Indivior Price Performance

INDV stock opened at $36.35 on Friday. Indivior has a 52-week low of $7.62 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.02.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.66 million. Indivior had a negative return on equity of 90.79% and a net margin of 9.83%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Indivior will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Indivior

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its stake in Indivior by 2,241.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 257,785,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,215,206,000 after purchasing an additional 246,776,273 shares during the last quarter. Two Seas Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Indivior by 0.4% during the second quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 11,407,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,151,000 after buying an additional 41,018 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Indivior by 18.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,368,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,757,000 after buying an additional 1,299,425 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Indivior by 31.6% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,647,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,499,000 after buying an additional 1,117,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Indivior by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,631,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,765,000 after acquiring an additional 71,539 shares during the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Indivior

(Get Free Report)

Indivior plc is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and delivering treatments for addiction and related mental health disorders. The company’s portfolio centers on therapies designed to support individuals dealing with opioid dependence, alcohol use disorder and other behavioral health challenges. Its lead products include Suboxone® (buprenorphine and naloxone) sublingual film and Sublocade® (extended-release buprenorphine) injection, both of which are approved in multiple markets to aid in opioid use disorder management.

Indivior was established in 2014 through a demerger from the pharmaceuticals division of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, inheriting decades of research and commercial expertise in addiction medicine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.