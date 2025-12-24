Head to Head Review: Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC) versus SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

Profitability

This table compares Information Analysis and SeaChange International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Information Analysis 3.72% 18.48% 9.33% SeaChange International N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Information Analysis and SeaChange International”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Information Analysis $13.90 million 0.00 $410,000.00 $0.04 N/A SeaChange International $32.76 million 0.25 -$11.40 million $0.38 9.24

Volatility & Risk

Information Analysis has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SeaChange International. Information Analysis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SeaChange International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Information Analysis has a beta of 3.25, indicating that its share price is 225% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SeaChange International has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Information Analysis beats SeaChange International on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Information Analysis

Information Analysis, Inc. provides information technology services. The firm engages in the business of modernizing client information systems, developing and maintaining information technology systems, and performing consulting services to government and commercial organizations. It specializes in legacy systems modernization, ebusiness solutions, enterprise portals, system migration and re-hosting services, and enterprise application integration. The company was founded by Sandor Rosenberg in 1979 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc. provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components. The company also provides StreamVid, a cloud-based OTT video platform for operators and content owners that enables streaming services, including content ingestion, workflow automation, user management, content protection, billing and entitlement, and user applications for various device platforms, such as mobile devices or Smart TVs; Advanced advertising, a unified ad tech solution to insert adverts into various video feeds, including broadcast, internet protocol television, and OTT; and Xstream platform, a cloud-based content monetization platform that provides the range of capabilities, including generation and distribution of FAST channels, streaming enablement via content aggregation, and targeted insertion of advertisement from various demand sources. In addition, it provides professional, and maintenance and technical support services, as well as managed services. The company sells and markets its products and services through a direct sales process, as well as to systems integrators and value-added resellers. It serves cable system operators, telecommunications companies, and satellite operators, as well as broadcasters and other content providers. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

