Brokerages Set zSpace, Inc (NASDAQ:ZSPC) Price Target at $9.50

zSpace, Inc (NASDAQ:ZSPC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of zSpace in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on zSpace from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Northland Capmk cut zSpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded zSpace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of zSpace during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in zSpace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in zSpace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZSPC opened at $0.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 million and a PE ratio of -0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.80. zSpace has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $26.79.

zSpace (NASDAQ:ZSPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 million.

zSpace, Inc is a technology company that develops augmented and virtual reality solutions designed to deliver immersive learning experiences. Headquartered in Pleasanton, California, the company focuses on integrating advanced 3D visualization hardware and interactive software to support science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education, as well as professional training applications.

The company’s flagship offering, the zSpace AR/VR system, combines a stereoscopic display, stylus-based interaction and head-tracking technology to enable users to manipulate and explore three-dimensional models.

