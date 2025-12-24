Input Capital (CVE:INP) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Input Capital Corp. (CVE:INP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.84 and traded as low as C$0.84. Input Capital shares last traded at C$0.84, with a volume of 33,870 shares traded.
Input Capital Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.84. The stock has a market cap of C$17.04 million and a P/E ratio of 40.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.89, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.
About Input Capital
Input Capital Corp. operates as an agricultural commodity streaming company in Canada. The company buys and sells canola from prairie farmers through multi-year streaming contracts. It also provides capital to farmers to assist with the working capital needs, mortgage finance, and crop marketing issues, as well as offers multi-year crop marketing solutions to farmers. Input Capital Corp. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Regina, Canada.
