Insider Selling: ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK) CEO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

ReposiTrak Inc. (NYSE:TRAK – Get Free Report) CEO Randall Fields sold 3,000 shares of ReposiTrak stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $40,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 172,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,640. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ReposiTrak Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE TRAK traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.30. 186,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,119. ReposiTrak Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $23.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.46.

Get ReposiTrak alerts:

ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. ReposiTrak had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 30.52%.The firm had revenue of $5.97 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRAK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ReposiTrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ReposiTrak in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ReposiTrak currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ReposiTrak

Institutional Trading of ReposiTrak

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in ReposiTrak by 63.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ReposiTrak in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in ReposiTrak by 397.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in ReposiTrak in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in ReposiTrak in the second quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

About ReposiTrak

(Get Free Report)

ReposiTrak, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TRAK, is a provider of cloud-based supply chain compliance and transparency solutions. The company’s platform enables retailers, suppliers and manufacturers to manage, share and validate product data throughout the supply chain. Through its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offering, ReposiTrak helps organizations ensure adherence to regulatory requirements, industry standards and retailer-specific guidelines for food safety, sustainability, labeling and quality assurance.

At the core of ReposiTrak’s offerings is its DataHub, a centralized repository that captures critical information such as product specifications, certifications, catch-weight data, temperature logs and recall notifications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ReposiTrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReposiTrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.