Insider Selling: Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total value of $10,006,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Brian Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 26th, Brian Armstrong sold 40,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.31, for a total value of $10,292,400.00.
- On Monday, December 8th, Brian Armstrong sold 40,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.86, for a total value of $10,954,400.00.
- On Monday, November 17th, Brian Armstrong sold 40,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.87, for a total value of $10,874,800.00.
- On Monday, November 10th, Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.67, for a total value of $8,016,750.00.
- On Monday, November 3rd, Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.49, for a total transaction of $8,437,250.00.
- On Monday, October 13th, Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.32, for a total transaction of $9,033,000.00.
- On Thursday, October 2nd, Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.47, for a total transaction of $8,886,750.00.
Coinbase Global Stock Down 2.3%
NASDAQ COIN traded down $5.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $242.30. 6,930,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,756,959. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.58 and a 12 month high of $444.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $291.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.91.
Key Stores Impacting Coinbase Global
Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Acquisition: Coinbase agreed to buy prediction?markets startup The Clearing Company, accelerating its push to become an “Everything Exchange” and diversifying fee pools beyond spot crypto trading — a potential long?term revenue and engagement driver. Coinbase doubles down on prediction markets (Reuters)
- Positive Sentiment: Institutional stablecoin use case: Klarna has struck a deal to use USDC for short?term institutional funding via Coinbase rails — this could lift custody, settlement volumes and USDC flow through Coinbase services. Klarna partners with Coinbase (Bitcoin.com)
- Positive Sentiment: Product expansion/tighter rails: Coinbase is enabling businesses to issue stablecoins and is backing third?party on?ramps (e.g., Bitget/Alchemy Pay zero?fee USDC on?ramp) — moves that expand addressable transaction flow and could raise platform volumes if monetized. Coinbase to allow businesses to create stablecoins (Crowdfund Insider) Bitget/Alchemy Pay on?ramp (GlobeNewswire)
- Positive Sentiment: Notable investor interest: Reports that Cathie Wood/ARK increased COIN exposure have been cited as supporting demand and positive sentiment for the name. Cathie Wood increases COIN (Invezz)
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/market narrative: Coverage is mixed—some firms reiterate buy/neutral ratings while others trim targets; media frames these moves as strategy to capture stablecoin growth and tokenization, but monetization and regulation will determine impact. Wall Street views (InsiderMonkey)
- Neutral Sentiment: Tokenization commentary: Industry pieces contrast Coinbase’s distribution/access role with other tokenization players — signals strategic interest but not an immediate revenue read. Tokenization of stocks (CoinJournal)
- Negative Sentiment: Legal/regulatory risk: Coinbase sued Michigan arguing state sports?betting laws don’t apply to prediction markets — that highlights near?term legal friction and potential state?level restrictions for the new product line. Coinbase sues over Michigan rules (MLive)
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Director Frederick Ehrsam sold 1,375 shares (~$252.82 avg) in mid?December (filed on Form 4); while small relative to market cap, investors sometimes interpret repeated insider sales cautiously. Director Form 4 (SEC)
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently commented on COIN shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $404.00 to $399.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, October 31st. HC Wainwright raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.54.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COIN. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 92.3% during the second quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 75 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 4,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 90 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.
About Coinbase Global
Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.
Coinbase’s product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.
