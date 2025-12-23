Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) CEO Stephen Altemus Sells 41,407 Shares

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen Altemus sold 41,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $621,519.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,026,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,406,294.02. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Intuitive Machines Stock Performance

LUNR stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.51. 17,038,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,479,507. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.44. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $18.00 price objective on Intuitive Machines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Machines from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Machines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUNR. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Machines by 180.0% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Machines by 35.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Intuitive Machines by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

Intuitive Machines is a Houston, Texas–based aerospace company specializing in commercial lunar exploration and services. The firm develops end-to-end solutions for robotic missions to the Moon, providing spacecraft design, mission management, navigation, communications, and data services under NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program.

Founded in 2013 by aerospace engineers Steve Altemus, Tim Crain and Kris Kimel, Intuitive Machines has grown from a small startup into one of the leading private entities pursuing lunar surface deliveries.

