Insider Selling: UiPath (NYSE:PATH) CEO Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $742,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 28,748,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,064,166.65. The trade was a 0.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Daniel Dines also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 19th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $723,150.00.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $724,950.00.

On Monday, December 15th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $778,500.00.

On Friday, December 12th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $805,950.00.

On Wednesday, December 10th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $837,450.00.

On Monday, December 8th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $864,450.00.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $678,150.00.

On Monday, November 3rd, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $730,350.00.

On Friday, October 31st, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $707,400.00.

On Wednesday, October 29th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $733,050.00.

UiPath stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.97. The stock had a trading volume of 18,062,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,626,646. UiPath, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $19.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.42.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $411.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.46 million. UiPath had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 14.79%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UiPath, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of UiPath by 17.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of UiPath by 0.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 123,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 32,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 313,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded UiPath from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of UiPath from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on UiPath from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization. Its platform's embedded AI, ML, and NLP capabilities improve decisioning and information processing; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; multi-tenant platform enterprise deployment with security and governance and Automation Cloud, which enables customers to begin automating without the need to provision infrastructure, install applications, or perform additional configurations; intuitive interface and low-code, drag-and-drop functionality; signed to enable people and automations to work together; and tracks, measures, and forecasts the performance of automations, enables customers to gain powerful insights and generate key performance indicators with actionable metric.

