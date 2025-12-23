Insider Selling: UiPath (NYSE:PATH) CEO Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATHGet Free Report) CEO Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $742,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 28,748,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,064,166.65. The trade was a 0.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Daniel Dines also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, December 19th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $723,150.00.
  • On Wednesday, December 17th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $724,950.00.
  • On Monday, December 15th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $778,500.00.
  • On Friday, December 12th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $805,950.00.
  • On Wednesday, December 10th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $837,450.00.
  • On Monday, December 8th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $864,450.00.
  • On Wednesday, November 5th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $678,150.00.
  • On Monday, November 3rd, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $730,350.00.
  • On Friday, October 31st, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $707,400.00.
  • On Wednesday, October 29th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $733,050.00.

UiPath Price Performance

UiPath stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.97. The stock had a trading volume of 18,062,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,626,646. UiPath, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $19.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.42.

UiPath (NYSE:PATHGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $411.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.46 million. UiPath had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 14.79%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UiPath, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UiPath

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of UiPath by 17.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of UiPath by 0.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 123,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 32,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 313,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded UiPath from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of UiPath from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on UiPath from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization. Its platform's embedded AI, ML, and NLP capabilities improve decisioning and information processing; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; multi-tenant platform enterprise deployment with security and governance and Automation Cloud, which enables customers to begin automating without the need to provision infrastructure, install applications, or perform additional configurations; intuitive interface and low-code, drag-and-drop functionality; signed to enable people and automations to work together; and tracks, measures, and forecasts the performance of automations, enables customers to gain powerful insights and generate key performance indicators with actionable metric.

