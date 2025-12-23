Eaton Vance High Income Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:EVYM) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Eaton Vance High Income Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:EVYM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 22nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share on Tuesday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 23rd. This is a 2.2% increase from Eaton Vance High Income Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

Eaton Vance High Income Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Eaton Vance High Income Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.78. 3,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,633. Eaton Vance High Income Municipal ETF has a one year low of $46.11 and a one year high of $50.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.99.

Eaton Vance High Income Municipal ETF Company Profile

The Eaton Vance High Income Municipal ETF (EVYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund actively invests in US municipal debt that are exempt from federal income tax, primarily having a below investment grade rating and maturities with ten or more years. Securities are selected based on issuers creditworthiness. EVYM was launched on Feb 25, 2025 and is issued by Eaton Vance.

