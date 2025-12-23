Eaton Vance High Income Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:EVYM) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Eaton Vance High Income Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:EVYM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 22nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share on Tuesday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 23rd. This is a 2.2% increase from Eaton Vance High Income Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.
Eaton Vance High Income Municipal ETF Stock Performance
Eaton Vance High Income Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.78. 3,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,633. Eaton Vance High Income Municipal ETF has a one year low of $46.11 and a one year high of $50.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.99.
Eaton Vance High Income Municipal ETF Company Profile
