Ned Davis Research 360 Dynamic Allocation ETF (NASDAQ:NDAA) Declares Dividend of $0.59

Ned Davis Research 360 Dynamic Allocation ETF (NASDAQ:NDAA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 22nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.5887 per share on Wednesday, December 24th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 23rd.
Ned Davis Research 360 Dynamic Allocation ETF Stock Down 0.0%
NDAA traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.21. 4 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439. Ned Davis Research 360 Dynamic Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $22.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.22. The company has a market cap of $2.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.92.
About Ned Davis Research 360 Dynamic Allocation ETF
