T. Rowe Price Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:TMED) Declares $0.16 Annual Dividend

T. Rowe Price Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:TMED – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Monday, December 22nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1616 per share on Friday, December 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 54.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 23rd.
T. Rowe Price Health Care ETF Stock Performance
Shares of TMED stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $29.83. 599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,319. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.18. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 million, a PE ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 1.62. T. Rowe Price Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $23.46 and a 12 month high of $30.54.
About T. Rowe Price Health Care ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than T. Rowe Price Health Care ETF
- Do not delete, read immediately
- Elon Warns “America Is Broke”. Trump’s Plan Inside.
- INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
- Can Any Expenses Be Deducted From Capital Gains Tax?
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.