T. Rowe Price Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:TMED) Declares $0.16 Annual Dividend

T. Rowe Price Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:TMED – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Monday, December 22nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1616 per share on Friday, December 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 54.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 23rd.

T. Rowe Price Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TMED stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $29.83. 599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,319. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.18. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 million, a PE ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 1.62. T. Rowe Price Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $23.46 and a 12 month high of $30.54.

About T. Rowe Price Health Care ETF

The T. Rowe Price Health Care ETF (TMED) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on health care equity. TMED is an actively managed ETF, aiming to outperform its respective sector index TMED was launched on Jun 11, 2025 and is issued by T. Rowe Price.

