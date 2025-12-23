Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Matador Resources (MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE: MTDR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/19/2025 – Matador Resources had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp.

12/18/2025 – Matador Resources had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

12/12/2025 – Matador Resources had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $46.00 to $50.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/12/2025 – Matador Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $67.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/8/2025 – Matador Resources is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

11/3/2025 – Matador Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $55.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/24/2025 – Matador Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $61.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/24/2025 – Matador Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $61.00 to $52.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.96%.

Insider Activity

In other Matador Resources news, Director Susan M. Ward bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.04 per share, for a total transaction of $195,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,593.92. This represents a 50.39% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.14 per share, for a total transaction of $38,140.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,867 shares in the company, valued at $910,287.38. This trade represents a 4.37% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought a total of 37,346 shares of company stock valued at $1,463,396 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company is an independent energy firm primarily engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. The company focuses on upstream operations, utilizing horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques to unlock hydrocarbons from key reservoirs. Its asset base includes both operated and non?operated positions, with a particular emphasis on the Permian Basin, one of the most prolific oil-producing regions in North America.

Matador’s core operations are concentrated in the Delaware Basin segment of the Permian Basin, where it holds substantial acreage in both Reeves and Culberson counties in West Texas and Eddy and Lea counties in New Mexico.

