Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December 23rd (ABL, ACI, ADEA, AESI, ARCB, BMRN, BTSG, CVNA, DG, FDX)

Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, December 23rd:

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $11.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $21.00 to $20.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA)

had its target price raised by Maxim Group from $17.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $11.00 to $10.40. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its price target raised by Bank of America Corporation from $72.00 to $84.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Corporation from $80.00 to $100.00. Truist Financial Corporation currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $41.00 to $50.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $420.00 to $425.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $130.00 to $135.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $345.00 to $340.00.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $180.00 to $185.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Corporation from $366.00 to $391.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) had its price target lowered by DZ Bank AG from $248.00 to $237.00.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $67.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $30.00 to $29.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $54.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $41.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $204.00 to $200.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $94.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $820.00 to $815.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $153.00 to $151.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $38.00 to $36.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $191.00 to $185.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) had its target price reduced by Benchmark Co. from $12.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $242.00 to $247.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $120.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $94.00 to $90.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $85.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $482.00 to $551.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $34.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) had its target price raised by Benchmark Co. from $42.00 to $48.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $190.00 to $195.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

