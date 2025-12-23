Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Stock Price Up 4.2% – Here’s What Happened

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1,844.00 and last traded at $1,849.4990. 8,204 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 7,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,775.51.

Biglari Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,650.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,539.70.

Biglari (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $23.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $99.74 million during the quarter.

Biglari Company Profile

Biglari Holdings, Inc (NYSE: BH.A) is a publicly traded diversified holding company headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. Originally founded in 2008 as United States Steak Company, the firm rebranded to Biglari Holdings in 2013 to reflect its expanding investment focus. Under the leadership of founder, Chairman and CEO Sardar Biglari, the company pursues value-oriented acquisitions and portfolio management across multiple industries.

In the restaurant sector, Biglari Holdings operates two established casual-dining chains.

