Graphano Energy (CVE:GEL) Stock Price Down 22.6% – Time to Sell?

Graphano Energy Ltd. (CVE:GEL – Get Free Report) shares fell 22.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 138,019 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 190% from the average session volume of 47,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of -0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.17.

About Graphano Energy

Graphano Energy Ltd., a mining company, focuses on the evaluating, acquiring, and developing graphite resources in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Lac Aux Bouleaux Graphite property located in Quebec; and Dudley and Lac Vert-Bouthillier graphite project. It also holds an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Standard Graphite Mine. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

