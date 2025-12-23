Hypermarcas (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Hypermarcas (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.40, but opened at $4.1450. Hypermarcas shares last traded at $4.1450, with a volume of 4,966 shares traded.

Hypermarcas Stock Down 1.2%

The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.51.

Hypermarcas (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hypermarcas had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 12.03%.The company had revenue of $408.83 million for the quarter.

About Hypermarcas

Hypermarcas SA is a Brazil-based consumer health and pharmaceutical company whose shares trade over the counter in the United States under the symbol HYPMY. Founded in the early 2000s and headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, the company operates as a holding group for a broad portfolio of branded products in the healthcare and personal care sectors.

Through its various subsidiaries, Hypermarcas develops, manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter medications, alongside personal care, baby care, home care and nutritional supplement products.

