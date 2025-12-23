Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Stock Price Up 4.7% – Still a Buy?

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $147.87 and last traded at $147.87. Approximately 103 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.25.

Merck KGaA Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.79 and a 200-day moving average of $132.62. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Get Merck KGaA alerts:

About Merck KGaA

(Get Free Report)

Merck KGaA, headquartered in Darmstadt, Germany, is a long-established multinational chemical and pharmaceutical company with roots dating back to 1668. Operating under the brand Merck Group (and using distinct consumer-facing names in certain regions to avoid confusion with other companies of similar name), the company is privately controlled by the Merck family and organizes its activities across multiple business units that serve customers in Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific and beyond.

The company’s operations are organized mainly into three businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.