Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Tate & Lyle PLC (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 6,125 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 5,069 shares.The stock last traded at $20.4165 and had previously closed at $20.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TATYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Tate & Lyle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Tate & Lyle to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Tate & Lyle to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tate & Lyle currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle Stock Up 1.5%

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.19.

(Get Free Report)

Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) is a global provider of food and beverage ingredients, specializing in sweeteners, texturants and stabilizers. The company develops and supplies a diverse portfolio of products designed to enhance taste, texture and nutritional value for food and beverage manufacturers. Key offerings include high-intensity sweeteners, soluble and insoluble fibers, specialty starches and acidulants.

Operating through two main business units—Food & Beverage Solutions and Primary Products—Tate & Lyle serves a wide range of end markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.