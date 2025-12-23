Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 10,841,955 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the previous session’s volume of 4,584,923 shares.The stock last traded at $75.4130 and had previously closed at $75.09.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $110.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.12.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.