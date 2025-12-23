Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.85, but opened at $2.75. Unicharm shares last traded at $2.78, with a volume of 2,250 shares changing hands.

Unicharm Stock Up 0.1%

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Get Unicharm alerts:

Unicharm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unicharm Corporation is a Tokyo?based consumer goods company founded in 1961. Specializing in hygiene and care products, the firm has built its reputation on developing innovative, high-performance solutions for everyday needs. Over more than six decades, Unicharm has grown from a domestic manufacturer to a leading global player in the personal care industry.

The company’s core business activities encompass the design, production and marketing of disposable hygiene products. Key product lines include baby care items such as diapers and training pants; feminine hygiene products including sanitary napkins and panty liners; adult incontinence solutions; and pet care offerings like pet diapers and wet wipes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unicharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.