Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Shares of Umicore S.A. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.02, but opened at $5.1950. Umicore shares last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 2,170 shares traded.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Umicore to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.21.

Umicore is a global materials technology and recycling company headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. The company specializes in the development and manufacture of advanced materials and catalysts that support clean mobility, energy storage and sustainable resource management. Its activities span the refining and recovery of precious metals, the production of emission control catalysts for the automotive industry, and the sourcing of materials for rechargeable batteries.

Umicore operates through three main business units: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling.

