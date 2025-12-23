Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Advanced Info Service Public Co. (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.3432, but opened at $9.7250. Advanced Info Service Public shares last traded at $9.7250, with a volume of 405 shares trading hands.

Advanced Info Service Public Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.67 and a 200 day moving average of $9.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.13.

Get Advanced Info Service Public alerts:

Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Advanced Info Service Public had a return on equity of 45.17% and a net margin of 19.22%.

Advanced Info Service Public Company Profile

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS: AVIFY), commonly known as AIS, is a Thailand-based telecommunications provider offering a range of mobile and digital services. The company operates nationwide mobile networks and provides voice and data plans for prepaid and postpaid customers, as well as international roaming and value-added mobile services. AIS is publicly listed in Thailand and also trades over the counter under the AVIFY ticker.

Beyond core mobile services, AIS has expanded into fixed broadband and digital platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Info Service Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Info Service Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.