Argent Focused Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:ALIL) Announces Annual Dividend of $0.07

Argent Focused Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:ALIL – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 22nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 23.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 23rd.
Argent Focused Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3%
ALIL stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.57. 201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,601. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.90. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 million, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of -1.48. Argent Focused Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.78 and a twelve month high of $30.23.
Argent Focused Small Cap ETF Company Profile
